Le Pen tones down anti-EU stance to woo voters

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said over the weekend that leaving the euro is no longer a "prerequisite" for her policies, in an attempt to reach out to voters on both the left and right.

In the latest version of her programme ahead of Sunday's (7 May) run-off of the presidential election, she said that she still wanted to create a French national currency and a "European common currency", but that "the calendar will be adapted to priorities and immediate challenges".

The p...