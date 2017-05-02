Ad
Le Pen said that she was "the candidate of those who get up early" - a slogan from Nicolas Sarkozy's winning campaign in 2007.

Le Pen tones down anti-EU stance to woo voters

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said over the weekend that leaving the euro is no longer a "prerequisite" for her policies, in an attempt to reach out to voters on both the left and right.

In the latest version of her programme ahead of Sunday's (7 May) run-off of the presidential election, she said that she still wanted to create a French national currency and a "European common currency", but that "the calendar will be adapted to priorities and immediate challenges".

