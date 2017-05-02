Malta PM calls snap election over offshore scandal

Malta's prime minister Joseph Muscat has called a snap election for 3 June following allegations his wife owns an offshore firm in Panama.

The vote will take place during Malta's EU presidency, which ends on 30 June.

The Labour leader told a crowd in Valletta on Monday (1 May) that the accusations against him and his family were baseless.

"Everybody knows about the attacks made in the past few days on me and my family. I have nothing to fear because truth is on my side and I...