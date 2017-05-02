Malta PM calls snap election over offshore scandal

Malta's prime minister Joseph Muscat has called a snap election for 3 June following allegations his wife owns an offshore firm in Panama.
The vote will take place during Malta's EU presidency, which ends on 30 June.
The Labour leader told a crowd in Valletta on Monday (1 May) that the accusations against him and his family were baseless.
"Everybody knows about the attacks made in the past few days on me and my family. I have nothing to fear because truth is on my side and I...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.