Tusk dragged into 'political' spy probe

Donald Tusk has appeared as a witness in what he called an “extremely political” probe into Polish-Russian intelligence cooperation.
The president of the European Council and former Polish prime minister, who was recently reinstated in his post despite fierce opposition by the Polish government, answered questions at a prosecutor's office in Warsaw on Wednesday (19 April).
The probe concerns a cooperation accord between between Polish military counter-intelligence and Russia’s FS...
