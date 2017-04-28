Ad
euobserver
€4,342 per month meant to cover the cost of office(s), computers, telephones, and related expenses (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs retain secrecy on office spending

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament on Thursday (27 April) once again refused to become more transparent about the monthly allowances they receive to cover office costs.

At the annual self-audit, 423 of 751 MEPs voted against mandatory publication of the way they spend the €4,342 per month they receive to cover the cost of office(s), computers, telephones, and other office-related expenses.

Some 166 MEPs supported

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

European Parliament taken to court by EU journalists
EP transparency 'would require 40-75 new staff'
Eurosceptic MEPs help reject financial transparency
€4,342 per month meant to cover the cost of office(s), computers, telephones, and related expenses (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections