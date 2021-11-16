Ad
EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič (r) welcoming Swiss federal foreign minister Ignazio Cassis in his office (Photo: European Commission)

EU tells Switzerland: 'It takes two to tango'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU called on Monday (15 November) on Switzerland to set out a timetable, and show willingness to agree on a framework accord, to manage its relationship with Brussels.

"It takes two to tango," said EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič, after meeting Swiss federal foreign minister Ignazio Cassis.

The talks are meant to restart dialogue, after Switzerland suddenly broke off negotiations with the EU, its biggest trading partner, in May.

Back then, the EU's state-ai...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

