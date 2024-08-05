Ad
Georgia Meloni's 24 seats in the European Parliament could come in handy, as could the support of a government that will need Brussels' benevolence in any case, given its enormous public debt. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Meloni-von der Leyen? It's complicated, but they might need each other

by Valentina Saini, Venice,
The re-election of Ursula von der Leyen as president of the European Commission has split the Italian government. But with Matteo Salvini seeking votes and the opposition on the offensive, prime minister Georgia Meloni will undoubtedly need von der Leyen — and vice versa.

Salvini's The League, the far-right party with eight seats i...

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

