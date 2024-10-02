Millions for African healthcare lost to contractor fees, say EU auditors

Major problems co-ordinating EU funding for health systems in African countries have led to delays, shelves empty from medicines and more money being spent on management fees than healthcare, according to a new report by the European Court of Auditors.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
