Around 95 percent of the mpox cases recorded so far have been in DR Congo, with numbers particularly high in the refugee camps in eastern Congo. Over 25,000 reported cases and over 700 deaths from mpox have been reported this year (Photo: World Vision)

EU has 'learned nothing' from Covid say MEPs, as mpox outbreak grows

Africa
Health & Society
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU has failed to learn the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic, lawmakers warned on Wednesday (18 September) as they discussed the bloc’s response to the outbreak of the mpox virus. 

Health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told MEPs that the EU Commission had responded “rapidly and comprehensively” in pro...

Africa

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Health & Society

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

