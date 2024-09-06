Mpox 'still not controlled', as delayed European vaccines start arriving

The Covid pandemic did major damage to relations between the EU and African states after the EU was accused of hoarding vaccines and personal protective equipment at the height of the pandemic, prompting toxic accusations of ‘vaccine apartheid’ by South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa.
“We faced Covid. We didn't have vaccines...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.