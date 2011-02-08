Poland invites Russia to mini-summit during EU presidency

The Polish President has said he wants to hold a four-way summit with France, Germany and Russia during the Polish EU presidency as part of a Polish-model 'ostpolitik' for the union.

Speaking to press after meeting France's Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Angela Merkel at the Wilanow Palace outside Warsaw on Monday (7 February), Polish President Bronislaw Komorowsky said it would be "appropriate and expected" if Russia's Dmitry Medvedev came to a similar event during Poland's EU chairma...