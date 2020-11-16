EU vs US tech agenda under Biden

Over the past couple of years, tensions between Europe and the United States have also been reflected in the digital area.

The Donald Trump-led push against Chinese providers of 5G technology, the invalidation of the US privacy shield by the EU Court of Justice, and Europe's plans to impose digital taxes have added to the crisis in transatlantic relations.

Now that we know the results of the US election, the question arises - what will the new Joe Biden administration bring to ...