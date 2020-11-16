Ad
euobserver
It is clear that the Biden administration will push for more content moderation and increased liability for internet companies (Photo: Michael Schwarzenberger)

EU vs US tech agenda under Biden

by Zuzana Pisoň, Bratislava,

Over the past couple of years, tensions between Europe and the United States have also been reflected in the digital area.

The Donald Trump-led push against Chinese providers of 5G technology, the invalidation of the US privacy shield by the EU Court of Justice, and Europe's plans to impose digital taxes have added to the crisis in transatlantic relations.

Now that we know the results of the US election, the question arises - what will the new Joe Biden administration bring to ...

Zuzana Pisoň is a tech researcher at the GLOBSEC Policy Institute in Bratislava.

