EU one step closer to Kosovo mission

The European Union has taken a significant step towards deploying a 1,800-strong police and civilian mission in Serbia's breakaway province of Kosovo following a meeting of EU diplomats in Brussels on Monday.

The move - to be officially announced on Friday (9 February) - came only hours after Serbia's pro-Western president Boris Tadic narrowly won the country's presidential race. He defeated his radical rival Tomislav Nikolic by some 100,000 votes.

According to one EU diplomat,...