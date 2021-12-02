Ad
Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko, here pictured at the 2020 Moscow Red Square military parade (Photo: kremlin.ru)

My 6-point plan for Belarus, by former Lithuanian PM

by Andrius Kubilius, Brussels,

On 24 November, Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of democratic Belarus, during her address at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg said that the Belarusian democratic movement cannot afford to wait for Europe much longer and the EU's concern should become a concrete action.

The suggestions below were put on paper after the inspiring and intensive consultations held in Strasbourg last week with Sviatlana, her t...

Author Bio

Andrius Kubilius is a former two-time prime minister of Lithuania, and European People's Party MEP, chairing the European parliament delegation to the 'Euronest' parliamentary assembly with the Eastern Partnership countries. He is also a standing rapporteur on Russia. Together with Polish MEP Andrzej Halicki, he co-leads an informal group of MEPs for the democratic Belarus.

