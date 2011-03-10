EU imposes tariffs on Chinese glass fibres

The European Union has slapped fresh tariffs on imports of Chinese glass fibres, arguing that they are being sold in the 27-member bloc at below cost price, a practice known as 'dumping'.

The tariffs will last five years at rates of up to 13.8 percent, the commission announced on Wednesday (9 March).

Chopped glass-fibre strands, glass-fibre rovings and mats made of glass-fibre filaments are all covered by the import duties, products frequently used to make reinforced plastics. <...