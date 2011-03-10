Ad
Glass fibres, frequently used to make reinforced plastics (Photo: JeremyOK)

EU imposes tariffs on Chinese glass fibres

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union has slapped fresh tariffs on imports of Chinese glass fibres, arguing that they are being sold in the 27-member bloc at below cost price, a practice known as 'dumping'.

The tariffs will last five years at rates of up to 13.8 percent, the commission announced on Wednesday (9 March).

Chopped glass-fibre strands, glass-fibre rovings and mats made of glass-fibre filaments are all covered by the import duties, products frequently used to make reinforced plastics. <...

