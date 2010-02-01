Obama to skip EU-US summit in Madrid

US President Barack Obama is likely to skip this year's EU-US summit to be held by the Spanish presidency in Madrid, as he is focusing more on the domestic agenda, according to press reports.

The White House has decided that Mr Obama will not attend the summit with the European Union in May, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed US officials.

Last year, Mr Obama went to Europe six times, as he set about establishing relations with world leaders. Now that those rela...