MEPs divided over controversial Kosovo report

With the final round of negotiations on the future of Kosovo about to kick off in Vienna on Wednesday (21 February), the European Parliament – striving to enter the diplomatic arena – is indicating it may take a clear pro-independence stance.
A report drafted by Dutch green MEP Joost Lagendijk states that the European Parliament "supports the view that Kosovo should be granted independence and that its sovereignty should, over a period of time, be limited by an international presence."...
