Pristina: a hand grenade went off in the city this weekend, but caused no injuries (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEPs divided over controversial Kosovo report

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

With the final round of negotiations on the future of Kosovo about to kick off in Vienna on Wednesday (21 February), the European Parliament – striving to enter the diplomatic arena – is indicating it may take a clear pro-independence stance.

A report drafted by Dutch green MEP Joost Lagendijk states that the European Parliament "supports the view that Kosovo should be granted independence and that its sovereignty should, over a period of time, be limited by an international presence."...

EU & the World
EU & the World
