Ukraine's borders 'non-negotiable,' EU says

EU leaders underlined their support for Ukraine's territorial integrity at the EU-Ukraine summit in Paris on Tuesday (9 September), as the Russian-backed partitioning of Georgia continues to raise fears of instability further afield.
"In the eyes of Europe, [the status of Ukraine] is absolutely non-negotiable," French President Nicolas Sarkozy said at the Paris meeting, which he attended after flying in from Russia. "In the discussions that we held yesterday in Moscow, there was nothing...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
