Ukraine's borders 'non-negotiable,' EU says

EU leaders underlined their support for Ukraine's territorial integrity at the EU-Ukraine summit in Paris on Tuesday (9 September), as the Russian-backed partitioning of Georgia continues to raise fears of instability further afield.

"In the eyes of Europe, [the status of Ukraine] is absolutely non-negotiable," French President Nicolas Sarkozy said at the Paris meeting, which he attended after flying in from Russia. "In the discussions that we held yesterday in Moscow, there was nothing...