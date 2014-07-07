German-US relations strained by new spy scandal

Relations between Germany and the US are being strained by a new scandal after the arrest of a German spy who was allegedly also working for the American intelligence services.
The US ambassador was invited to give explanations at the German foreign ministry, after a 31-year-old employee of the German intelligence service (BND) was arrested last week for feeding information to a US agency for two years.
The German prosecutor-general confirmed last week that a man had been arrested...
