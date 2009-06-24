Italy endorses demilitarised Palestine

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has given his backing to Israel's plan for a demilitarised Palestinian state as a solution to the decades-old Middle East conflict.

Speaking to reporters following talks in Rome with Israel's hardline leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, on the Israeli prime minister's first trip to Europe since his election, Mr Berlusconi described as "absolutely necessary" for peace a future Palestinian state that would be unable to maintain an army.

The Italian p...