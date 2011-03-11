Ad
Cameron (l), Merkel (c) and Sarkozy (r) exchange greetings at the EU event on Friday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hawkish EU states warn of Bosnia-type scenario in Libya

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany remains "deeply sceptical" about military intervention in Libya after an EU summit which saw France and the UK compare the situation to Europe's failure to stop genocide in Bosnia in the 1990s.

Asked by press after an emergency summit in Brussels on Friday (11 March) if German forces would join a military mission against Colonel Gaddafi, Chancellor Angela Merkel said: "I don't see that happening ... As of now, there is no military intervention on the cards."

She added: "I ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Cameron (l), Merkel (c) and Sarkozy (r) exchange greetings at the EU event on Friday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU & the World

