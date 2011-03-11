Hawkish EU states warn of Bosnia-type scenario in Libya

Germany remains "deeply sceptical" about military intervention in Libya after an EU summit which saw France and the UK compare the situation to Europe's failure to stop genocide in Bosnia in the 1990s.

Asked by press after an emergency summit in Brussels on Friday (11 March) if German forces would join a military mission against Colonel Gaddafi, Chancellor Angela Merkel said: "I don't see that happening ... As of now, there is no military intervention on the cards."

She added: "I ...