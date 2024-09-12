EU warns Israel and Lebanon against full-blown war

The EU has urged Israel and Lebanese fighters to step back from full-blown war, while criticising Israel's "massacre" and "colonisation" of Palestinians.
"Since I lasted visited Lebanon in January, the drums of war have not stopped pounding. Since then, the fears I was outlining have been growing, more escalation, fears of a spillover of the war in Gaza," sai...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
