From left to right, Nikos Christodoulides, president of Cyprus, Lebanon's speaker of the House Nabih Berri, and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Union, 2024)

EU commission on fence on whether Syria is safe for return of Syrian refugees

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has declined to say whether any parts of Syria are safe for the return of Syrian refugees, stating instead that it will follow the issue closely — as political pressure mounts to send people back.

In an emailed statement on Wednesday (4 September), the commission instead pointed out that EU states had in April decided that there is a ne...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

