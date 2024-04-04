Ad
euobserver
2,004 people arrived in Cyprus by sea between January and March this year, compared to just 78 in the same period of 2023, according to Cypriot government data

EU 'ready' to support Cyprus on Lebanon migration

Migration
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU is ready to offer extra support to Cyprus as the Mediterranean island faces a sharp increase in refugees arriving from Lebanon, a spokesperson for the EU executive told reporters on Thursday (4 April).

"The European Commission is in close contact with Cyprus at the highest political and technical levels and stands ready to further support Cyprus in managing this new challenge," Anitta Hipper, the EU executive's spokesperson on home affairs and migration, told reporters in Brusse...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU impotent in Lebanon, as Gaza war tests ties
Cyprus ups pressure to label Syria safe to return refugees
2,004 people arrived in Cyprus by sea between January and March this year, compared to just 78 in the same period of 2023, according to Cypriot government data

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections