EU agrees €1bn migration deal with Lebanon

The EU has pledged €1bn to help Lebanon stop Syrian refugees going to Europe, following controversial recent similar deals with Egypt, Mauritania, and Tunisia.
"To underline our support, I can announce a financial package €1bn for Lebanon that would be available from this year until 2027," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in Beirut on ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.