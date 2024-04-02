EU impotent in Lebanon, as Gaza war tests ties

The EU lacks the influence and joint strategy to become a big player in Lebanon, despite its extensive involvement in Lebanese politics and society, recent months have shown.
EU-Lebanon relations are being tested by the war in neighbouring Israel, with a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and regular exchange of fire on Israel's northern front with Lebanon.
Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon's largest militant group and an influential Shia Muslim political party in Beirut, have be...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Cosette Molijn is a freelance journalist based in Lebanon, writing about migration, European and international politics in the Middle East.
Cosette Molijn is a freelance journalist based in Lebanon, writing about migration, European and international politics in the Middle East.