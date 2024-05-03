Ad
euobserver
Lebanon hosts over 1.5 million Syrians who fled the brutality of president Bashar al-Assad in a war that has forcibly displaced 12 million. (Photo: © European Union, 2020 (photographer: Bernard Khalil))

Brussels conference on Syria to discuss refugee returns

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An end of the month a conference on Syria in Brussels intends to reinforce efforts to send refugees back to the war-torn country, says the European Commission.

"We are embarking on a process to see in which way we might want to change our actions or our positions," Peter Stano, the EU's foreign policy spokesperson, told reporters on Friday (3 May).

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

