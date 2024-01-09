Cyprus ups pressure to label Syria safe to return refugees

Cyprus is demanding that parts of Syria be designated safe enough to return prospective Syrian asylum seekers, an assertion that the island-nation has been pressing for months.

"The time has come to collectively open the discussion for the revaluation of the state of affairs of Syria," Constantinos Ioannou, the interior minister of Cyprus, told reporters on Tuesday (9 January).

Given its geographical proximity, he said Cyprus is receiving a disproportionate number of irregular mig...