A European Parliament study says there were more than 32 million reports of suspected online child sexual abuse in 2022 (Photo: Daria Nepriakhina)

EU privacy chief says child abuse bill will upend internet

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission's bill to curb online child sex abuse will fundamentally change the internet, says the EU's data protection chief, Wojciech Wiewiórowski.

The bill, known as the child sexual abuse materials or CSAM, has come under intense criticism from privacy rights advocates.

They say it would erode encryption, inadvertently put children at greater risk of exploitation, and create a mass surveillance state where everyo...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

