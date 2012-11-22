Ad
euobserver
Morsi (r) with Ashton before the Gaza conflict erupted (Photo: European External Action Service)

EU and US thank Egypt for Gaza truce

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU and US statements after one week of Gaza hostilities have underlined the new status of the Muslim Brotherhood in the region.

British foreign minister William Hague and French President Francois Hollande - speaking for the two former colonial powers in the Middle East - joined the US on Wednesday (21 November) in singling out Egypt's role in ending the fighting.

"I urge all sides to uphold their commitments and pay tribute to President Morsi and the Egyptian government for thei...

