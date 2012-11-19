EU countries urge Israel not to invade Gaza

Two leading EU countries have urged Israel not to launch ground operations in Gaza.
Speaking ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday (19 November), the UK's Wiliam Hague told Sky news on Sunday that "a ground invasion of Gaza would lose Israel a lot of the international support and sympathy that they have in this situation."
France's Laurent Fabius while on a visit to Tel Aviv also on Sunday told press: "War is not an option. It's never the solution."
T...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
