EU countries urge Israel not to invade Gaza

Two leading EU countries have urged Israel not to launch ground operations in Gaza.

Speaking ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday (19 November), the UK's Wiliam Hague told Sky news on Sunday that "a ground invasion of Gaza would lose Israel a lot of the international support and sympathy that they have in this situation."

France's Laurent Fabius while on a visit to Tel Aviv also on Sunday told press: "War is not an option. It's never the solution."

T...