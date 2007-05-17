EU barters with Serbia as Kosovo tensions mount

The EU has rewarded the new moderate government in Serbia with prospects of restarting EU integration talks. But tensions remain over war crimes, while UN powers move further apart on the underlying issue threatening Balkan stability - the future status of Kosovo.

"It is correct we are ready to resume SAA [EU integration] talks very soon, when we see the program of the government is rigorously being implemented concerning cooperation with the ICTY [the UN war crimes court]," enlargemen...