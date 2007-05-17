Ad
Kostunica (l) and Rehn (r) - Brussels hopes Serbia will trade Kosovo for EU accession (Photo: ec.europa)

EU barters with Serbia as Kosovo tensions mount

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman and Ekrem Krasniqi, Brussels,

The EU has rewarded the new moderate government in Serbia with prospects of restarting EU integration talks. But tensions remain over war crimes, while UN powers move further apart on the underlying issue threatening Balkan stability - the future status of Kosovo.

"It is correct we are ready to resume SAA [EU integration] talks very soon, when we see the program of the government is rigorously being implemented concerning cooperation with the ICTY [the UN war crimes court]," enlargemen...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

