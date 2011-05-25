EU reacts to Arab spring with small-scale funding increase

In a major policy review in the wake of the Arab spring, EU institutions have pledged €250 million a year in new money for the bloc's 16 neighbouring countries, including six post-Soviet states in eastern Europe.
The funding - which is to come from unspent money in a different section in the EU's global external relations budget - is to cover the period from now until 2013.
It comes on top of previously agreed funding of €1.9 billion a year for the region and is to be topped up ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
