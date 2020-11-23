South Caucasus needs West to stop greater conflicts

The Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement brokered by Turkey and Russia last week temporarily ends a bloody war and brings some hope for a brighter future for the mountainous enclave.
This agreement will see Russian peacekeepers deployed in the region for at least five years, with a built-in apparatus for an additional five years.
Moscow now has troops in all three countries in the South Caucasus - Georgia (20 percent of its sovereign territory is occupied since 2008), Armenia (in bas...
Lieutenant general (retired) Ben Hodges is the former commander of the United States army in Europe, and the current Pershing Chair in Strategic Studies at the Centre for European Policy Analysis, a think tank in Washington.
