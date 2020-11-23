South Caucasus needs West to stop greater conflicts

The Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement brokered by Turkey and Russia last week temporarily ends a bloody war and brings some hope for a brighter future for the mountainous enclave.

This agreement will see Russian peacekeepers deployed in the region for at least five years, with a built-in apparatus for an additional five years.

Moscow now has troops in all three countries in the South Caucasus - Georgia (20 percent of its sovereign territory is occupied since 2008), Armenia (in bas...