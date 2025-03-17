Don't be duped by Putin, EU ministers warn Trump

EU ministers have urged the US president not to be duped by Moscow in Tuesday's (17 March) one-to-one phonecall with Russian president Vladimir Putin, while also warning of Hungary's toxic role.
"I hope [US] president Donald Trump turns out to be the deal-maker that many people think he is and gets a good deal for Ukraine and we wish him luck," said...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
