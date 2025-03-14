Ad
Kantor reportedly lives in Tel Aviv and is said by US magazine Forbes to be worth €8bn (Photo: European Parliament)

Russian fertiliser baron Kantor delisted in EU sanctions deal

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Fertiliser baron Moshe Kantor and three other Russians are to be taken off the EU's blacklist in a last-minute deal with Hungary.

The other three are: Russian sports minister Mikhail Degtyaryov, an oligarch's sister called Gulbahor Ismailova, and Russian businessman Vladimir Rashevsky.

