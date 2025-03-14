Russian fertiliser baron Kantor delisted in EU sanctions deal

Fertiliser baron Moshe Kantor and three other Russians are to be taken off the EU's blacklist in a last-minute deal with Hungary.
The other three are: Russian sports minister Mikhail Degtyaryov, an oligarch's sister called Gulbahor Ismailova, and Russian businessman Vladimir Rashevsky.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.