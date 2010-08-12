EU foreign ministers to upgrade Pakistan effort

EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton has sent a letter to the bloc's 27 foreign ministers asking to discuss a long term aid plan for Pakistan at an informal meeting next month.

The letter envisages a lunchtime debate on the flood-struck Asian country at a so-called "Gymnich" gathering of EU foreign policy heads to be held in Brussels on 11 September.

Ms Ashton has also invited aid commissioner Kristalina Georgieva, development commissioner Andris Piebalgs and trade commissi...