More union in European defence

One of the EU’s so-called founding fathers, Jean Monnet, has taught Europeans that “Europe will be forged in crises, and will be the sum of the solutions adopted for those crises”.

Multiple emergencies and rapidly evolving global trends have undermined the European Union’s role as a security actor in recent years.

Russia’s annexation of Crimea and destabilisation of eastern Ukraine, its provocations of EU member states’ maritime and air defences have delivered a blow to the post...