EU commissioner to strike out at Russia

EU neighbourhood commissioner Stefan Fuele is planning to criticise Russia's strong-arm tactics on would-be EU partners in a speech to MEPs on Wednesday (11 September).

The rebuke comes after Armenia suddenly dropped plans to sign a political association and free trade pact with the EU in November.

It also comes amid Russian trade blockades on Moldova and Ukraine, as well as harsh rhetoric from senior politicians, such as Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin, who last wee...