New standards directory will help China market access

European firms wishing to do business in China have been dealt a helping hand recently by a new web-based portal that outlines the country's national and industry standards.
The new Europe-China Standards Information Platform (CESIP), which can be found at http://eu-china-standards.eu , allows users to search for information in the areas of electrical appliances, machinery, medical devices and environmental protection.
Information on standards in other areas will be added in the ...
