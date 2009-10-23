Ad
European firms are clamouring to profit from Chinese consumers (Photo: EUobserver)

New standards directory will help China market access

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European firms wishing to do business in China have been dealt a helping hand recently by a new web-based portal that outlines the country's national and industry standards.

The new Europe-China Standards Information Platform (CESIP), which can be found at http://eu-china-standards.eu , allows users to search for information in the areas of electrical appliances, machinery, medical devices and environmental protection.

Information on standards in other areas will be added in the ...

EU & the World
EU & the World
