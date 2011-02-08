Wary of future turmoil, EU to send expert team to Sudan

The EU is preparing to send a team of technical experts to Sudan in the coming weeks, with senior officials warning that Africa's largest and soon to be divided state continues to pose the greatest risk to the continent's security, despite recent competition from Egypt.

"The mission will be sent to Juba [in south Sudan] to make a strategic assessment of what support the EU should provide for stability capacity building, development and security sector reform," Maja Kocijancic, a spokesw...