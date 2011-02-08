Ad
euobserver
Southern Sudanese queue to vote in Juba during last month's referendum (Photo: USAID)

Wary of future turmoil, EU to send expert team to Sudan

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU is preparing to send a team of technical experts to Sudan in the coming weeks, with senior officials warning that Africa's largest and soon to be divided state continues to pose the greatest risk to the continent's security, despite recent competition from Egypt.

"The mission will be sent to Juba [in south Sudan] to make a strategic assessment of what support the EU should provide for stability capacity building, development and security sector reform," Maja Kocijancic, a spokesw...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Southern Sudanese queue to vote in Juba during last month's referendum (Photo: USAID)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections