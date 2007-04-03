Ad
euobserver
The EU donated around €48 billion or 0.42 percent of its GDP in 2006 (Photo: Notat)

South Europeans lag in EU development aid

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

Greece, Italy and Portugal feature at the bottom of the list of west European donors for development aid while the union as a whole remains the biggest aid provider in the world, giving more than originally planned last year.

According to a report to be published on Tuesday (3 April) by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a Paris-based economics think-tank, the EU donated around €48 billion or 0.42 percent of its GDP in 2006, AFP reported.

Around one...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The EU donated around €48 billion or 0.42 percent of its GDP in 2006 (Photo: Notat)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections