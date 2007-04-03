South Europeans lag in EU development aid

Greece, Italy and Portugal feature at the bottom of the list of west European donors for development aid while the union as a whole remains the biggest aid provider in the world, giving more than originally planned last year.

According to a report to be published on Tuesday (3 April) by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a Paris-based economics think-tank, the EU donated around €48 billion or 0.42 percent of its GDP in 2006, AFP reported.

Around one...