Obama urged Britons to stay in the EU as it enhances the UK's influence in the world (Photo: President of the European Council)

Obama: US needs Britain inside EU

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

US president Barack Obama has made a direct appeal to British voters to remain in the European Union as he begins a four-day visit to Europe on Friday (22 April).

In an article in the traditionally eurosceptic Daily Telegraph newspaper, Obama urged Britons to vote on 23 June to stay in the bloc, arguing that membership enhances Britain’s leadership in the world.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

