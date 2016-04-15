EU trade law could criminalise whistleblowers

The European Parliament passed a law on Thursday (14 April) that critics say could criminalise whistleblowers and journalists.
The legislation on trade secrets aims to protect European companies from corporate espionage from rival firms around the world.
“With one company out of every five a victim of theft of trade secrets every year, harmonisation should allow the creation of a safe and trustworthy environment for European companies”, the French centre-right MEP responsible fo...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
