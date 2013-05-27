EU rhetoric fails to stop Israeli land-grab

Israel is continuing to seize Palestinian land in the West Bank despite EU and US initiatives to stop the decades-old process.

According to a new study by Aida, a coalition of 80 aid agencies, Israel demolished 535 Palestinian-owned structures between May 2012 and April 2013, displacing 784 people, more than half of them children.

It also demolished 30 EU-funded structures, such as water cisterns.

It rejected 94 percent of Palestinian applications for building permits.

...