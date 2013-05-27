EU rhetoric fails to stop Israeli land-grab

Israel is continuing to seize Palestinian land in the West Bank despite EU and US initiatives to stop the decades-old process.
According to a new study by Aida, a coalition of 80 aid agencies, Israel demolished 535 Palestinian-owned structures between May 2012 and April 2013, displacing 784 people, more than half of them children.
It also demolished 30 EU-funded structures, such as water cisterns.
It rejected 94 percent of Palestinian applications for building permits....
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
