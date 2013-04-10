Ad
euobserver
Crackdown in Minsk on the opposition in December 2010 led to the arrest and detention of presidential candidates (Photo: EPA)

Belarus tightens grip on political prisoners

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

As the Nobel peace prize nominee and human rights defender Ales Bialiatski continues to languish away in a penal colony in Belarus, his compatriots in Brussels attempt to secure his freedom and those of 10 other political prisoners.

Valentin Stefanovic, who heads the Belarus human rights group Viasna [meaning "Spring"] told EUobserver in Brussels that Bialiatski’s wife is no longer allowed to visit him until August. Meanwhile, their son is in self-imposed exile in Poland where he recent...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Tags

EU & the World

