EU leaders to claim Nobel Prize in honour of 'European project'

EU leaders will collect the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Monday (10 December) claiming that the bloc will survive its current political and economic difficulties.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday (9 December), Barroso said that the award was "for the European project - the people and the institutions - that day after day, for the last sixty years, have built a new Europe."

Barroso, alongside Herman Van Rompuy and Martin Schultz, the respective heads of the European Council...