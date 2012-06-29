EU breaks 30-year deadlock on joint patent

The final deadlock blocking a unified EU patent court was removed on Friday (29 June) when EU leaders agreed to place the seat in Paris.
“After thirty-years of negotiations we now have an agreement on the European patent,” Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt told reporters in Brussels.
Leaders agreed to divide the court between London, Paris and Munich – breaking an eight-month impasse on the location issue.
The compromise hinged on UK Prime Minister David Cameron'...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
