Russian leader Vladimir Putin's collection at the Circova winery in Chisinau (Photo: veni markovski)

Moldova hopes to pull in EU tourists after skies deal

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Moldova is hoping to become the next Czech Republic or Latvia in terms of low-cost tourism after signing an aviation pact with the EU.

Its foreign minister, Iurie Leanca, told EUobserver in Brussels on Wednesday (27 June) that low-cost airlines Wizz Air and Blue Air have already shown interest in starting flights and that it will target Ryanair in the coming months.

He said Chisinau has "quite intense nightlife" and could become a party capital on the model of Prague or Riga.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

