Any one of Interpol's 192 member states can file a diffusion with no oversight (Photo: interpol.int)

Russia used Interpol 'loophole' against EU activist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has used Interpol for a fifth time to attack one of its European enemies - British human rights activist Bill Browder.

It called for his arrest and extradition via a "diffusion" that it filed in the international police agency on 17 October, Browder told EUobserver.

It had previously called for his arrest on four other occasions via Interpol alerts called "Red Notices".

Interpol's internal oversight body rejected those on grounds they were politically motivated, but...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

