Ad
euobserver
The EMA evaluates if medicines are safe (Photo: Grumpy-Puddin)

Analysis

'Think of the patients!' cry EU agency contenders

EU & the World
EU Political
Health & Society
Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Does the future home of the European Medicines Agency matter to patient safety?

The cry '...but think of the children!' has often been used seriously in politics - but also satirically, in TV series like the Simpsons.

Now, a variation on the theme has been used in earnest in the past few months by European ministers, in the debate about which city is best equipped to host the London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The EMA has to find a new home after Brexit, and ninet...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyRegions & CitiesAnalysis

Related articles

EU medicines agency reveals new home preferences
Drugs agency move to Helsinki could open door to merger
EU agency bids assessment brings 'nothing new'
The EU Agencies Race
The EMA evaluates if medicines are safe (Photo: Grumpy-Puddin)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyRegions & CitiesAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections